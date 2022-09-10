Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ubisoft is making three mobile games for Netflix

One will be an Assassin's Creed game.

As part of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, the game company has announced that it is teaming up with Netflix to create three mobile titles exclusively for Netflix members.

The first of which will arrive in January 2023 and will be a sequel to Valiant Hearts. Following this, a new Mighty Quest game will be coming in 2023 sometime, and then after this we can also expect an Assassin's Creed title as well - although no date was attached to this project. All three games will be ad-free and will not have microtransactions.

On the topic of Netflix, we were also informed that a live-action Assassin's Creed series is in the works at the streaming service.

