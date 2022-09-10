Ubisoft is making three mobile games for Netflix

HQ

As part of the September 2022 Ubisoft Forward, the game company has announced that it is teaming up with Netflix to create three mobile titles exclusively for Netflix members.

The first of which will arrive in January 2023 and will be a sequel to Valiant Hearts. Following this, a new Mighty Quest game will be coming in 2023 sometime, and then after this we can also expect an Assassin's Creed title as well - although no date was attached to this project. All three games will be ad-free and will not have microtransactions.

On the topic of Netflix, we were also informed that a live-action Assassin's Creed series is in the works at the streaming service.