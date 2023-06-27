Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Ubisoft is making some big changes to Connect

A beta is being rolled out this summer.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new Ubisoft Connect PC Client is coming our way, as was revealed on the publisher's YouTube. It'll include a complete overhaul of the PC games launcher's UI.

The idea behind the design is to create more screen space for the user while also granting greater efficiency. We'll be getting new horizontal assets as well as a way to see the installation status of a game and a better integration of the library with Ubisoft Plus.

Moreover, a couple of new features are headed our way. Namely, there will be deeper integration with Ubisoft Connect's streaming, allowing users to livestream games with a private link. Also, it will be easier to find other players to hop on your favourite games with.

A beta for this overhauled UI is planned for this summer, but you can watch the video below for a more in-depth explanation. We also spoke with Massive's Thomas Andrén about the service if you're looking for more details as well as updates on the developer's latest titles.

HQ

Ubisoft is making some big changes to Connect


Loading next content