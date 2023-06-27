Ubisoft is making some big changes to Connect

HQ

A new Ubisoft Connect PC Client is coming our way, as was revealed on the publisher's YouTube. It'll include a complete overhaul of the PC games launcher's UI.

The idea behind the design is to create more screen space for the user while also granting greater efficiency. We'll be getting new horizontal assets as well as a way to see the installation status of a game and a better integration of the library with Ubisoft Plus.

Moreover, a couple of new features are headed our way. Namely, there will be deeper integration with Ubisoft Connect's streaming, allowing users to livestream games with a private link. Also, it will be easier to find other players to hop on your favourite games with.

A beta for this overhauled UI is planned for this summer, but you can watch the video below for a more in-depth explanation. We also spoke with Massive's Thomas Andrén about the service if you're looking for more details as well as updates on the developer's latest titles.