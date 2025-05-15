Ubisoft is making a Riders Republic movie

HQ

Ubisoft is once trying its hand at a big screen adaptation of one of its core franchises. No, we're not talking about Assassin's Creed or Far Cry, Splinter Cell or Rayman, Prince of Persia or Watch Dogs, not even Rainbow Six... the game that will be getting a movie adaptation this time is Riders Republic.

That's right, the open-world extreme sports title is set to be turned into a live-action movie by both Ubisoft Film & Television and Gaumont. It will be set on the Alps, will offer up a ton of impressive stunts, be sculpted by the vision of Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and written by Stillwater's Noé Debré.

In the announcement article, Ubisoft explains: "Set on the snowy slopes of the Alps, the film will deliver non-stop thrills, humor, and spectacular stunts. Riders Republic is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life, Bad Boys: Ride or Die) with Noé Debré (Dheepan - Palme d'Or at the 68th Cannes Film Festival, Stillwater, The World Is Yours) mapping out the story."

Otherwise, Ubisoft used this opportunity to affirm that Riders Republic has surpassed 10 million players and that there are still grand plans for the game following its latest update in March 2025.