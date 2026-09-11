Ubisoft is looking at making launching its games on Steam less of a hassle

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Ubisoft has revealed it is starting to explore making launching its games on Steam less of a hassle. In a blog post, the French gaming giant has announced a new "Ubisoft Connect Services Steam tool" is being implemented that should mean you can take advantage of the features offered by Ubisoft games on Steam without needing to have the Ubisoft Connect PC installed or launched.

The first game to test these waters is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, but Ubisoft has promised the system "will progressively evolve and roll out to more Ubisoft games on Steam in the future."

Similarly, as for what Ubisoft is hoping to achieve with this system, it has directly mentioned it's an "initial step toward a smoother and more streamlined launch experience on Steam," and that there's a "goal of delivering the features and services players use and expect while making the Steam experience as seamless as possible."

Will this encourage you to pick up more Ubisoft games through Steam?