Ubisoft is launching cross-platform saves

If you have all your friends and online game saves on one format, it was previously relatively hard to change as you needed to find new friends and start from the beginning of your games. But cross-play is almost a standard today so it really doesn't matter which format you are playing on anymore as you still have access to your friends on other platforms.

Cross-platform saves have also slowly started to become a thing, but mainly for online games. That makes it possible to jump between different formats and still play on your save file. Now Ubisoft is preparing to take this one step further. Ubisoft's Uplay is about to be merged into a new free service called Ubisoft Connect.

It has all the things we're used to from Uplay, but also adds new features, with the most interesting one being cross-platform saves on "as many future titles as possible." This does not mean you get the game for each format, but that you can play a participating Ubisoft game for PlayStation 4 and then continue your adventure on Xbox Series X, or from PC to Switch and so on. There will also be cross-platform friends lists to make it more manageable.

Ubisoft has confirmed the first round of games that will support this, and we suspect most Ubisoft titles will do it in the future.



Assassin's Creed Valhalla



Hyper Scape



Immortals Fenyx Rising



Riders Republic



Watch Dogs: Legion



Ubisoft Connect launches with the release of Watch Dogs: Legion on October 29. What do you think of this initiative from Ubisoft and do you hope more will follow?