Ubisoft is hinting something Splinter Cell related

This week, the 60+ peripheral manufacturers, developers, publishers and more that will be at this year's Summer Game Fest (11pm CET on Friday, June 6) were unveiled. It was a huge list that included pretty much all the big names, including the three console makers, but there was one giant missing...

We're talking about Ubisoft, who apparently won't be there this year, and who don't seem to have their own event either. That doesn't necessarily mean we'll be without their games though, because without warning their Threads account just posted a picture of Sam Fisher with clearly updated graphics (compared to the original).

We know that Ubisoft is working on a remake of the very first Splinter Cell, which we've actually seen some concept art from since its announcement in 2021. And maybe now it's time for an official appearance in some form, as it is hard to interpret their cryptic post any other way considering the timing.

Since Ubisoft is not attending Summer Game Fest, our best guess is that Sam Fisher will appear at the Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday, June 8, when the event kicks off at 7pm CET. The first Splinter Cell was an Xbox exclusive and the series has since then often been associated with the Xbox.

However, both Nintendo and Sony are rumored to have their own events planned in the near future, and if it turns out to be true, it could well appear there as well.

Before we get any official news about what it's all about - what do you think Ubisoft is trying to imply with the post?