Ubisoft is giving Ghost Recon the battle royale-style treatment

Ubisoft has just announced its latest project, a multiplayer experience set in the Ghost Recon universe that is set to take the series and give it a battle royale-style treatment. The game, Ghost Recon Frontline will not be a battle royale, however it will see over a hundred players competing over a large map to earn victory by completing a range of objectives and by looting as they go to become better equipped for combat scenarios.

Coming from Ubisoft Bucharest, the game will be free-to-play, and will build on the series' tactical military action gameplay, by offering up multiple classes of Contractors who each bring their own unique take to combat. The Scout for example is designed for long range combat, whereas the Support can use Frontline's unique Tac - Support system to be able to call in objects to be able to set up defences, such as a watchtower, to help protect your squad from stray bullets.

As for how Frontline will be played, it will be set on a large map that features 4 biomes, and 20 landmarks to explore. While this does scream battle royale, there will not be a receding zone to worry about, as the game instead boasts a range of game modes that each have their own win condition. Expedition Mode sees 102 players split into teams of three scouring the map for pieces of intel to be able to extract from the map. Control Mode, on the other hand, sees two teams of nine players competing for dominance over a specific area, where Tac - Support will be completely available to use to your advantage.

Ghost Recon Frontline will be a live service game that will feature regular seasons and updates that adds new content, but as for what we will get at launch, that currently remains unclear as the game doesn't currently have a release date attached. We can however look forward to a closed play test that will be taking place for a week starting from October 14 (running until October 21), where PC players in the EU region can look forward to checking out a bunch of the game in a hands-on format. Sign-ups for this are now open, so be sure to register your interest if you intend to check Frontline out in a few weeks.

As for what platforms Ghost Recon Frontline will be launching on, we were told that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Stadia whenever it does launch.

Be sure to check out a bunch of screenshots for the game below, as well as the reveal trailer.