Ubisoft is giving fans the chance to have their voice in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows will feature the voice of one fan as an NPC, as Ubisoft announces a new contest allowing people to submit their own takes on Assassin's Creed lines to win the chance to be in the game, among other prizes.

As explained in the Twitter/X video below, Ubisoft is looking for a hardcore fan to record some NPC lines for the upcoming game. You can do it from the comfort of your home, on your phone, as all you need to do is duet with the Assassin's Creed Dubbing Challenge videos on TikTok.

You'll follow along and redub some of the scenes from the franchise's history, and whoever does the best job will be paired with a voice coach and placed in a professional recording session to get their lines into the game. There's also a trip for the winner alongside the promise of Assassin's Creed goodies.

Would you want to be an NPC in Assassin's Creed Shadows?