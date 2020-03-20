Ubisoft is giving away Child of Light next week

In these trying times, Ubisoft has decided to bring some joy to all gamers by allowing them to play some their games for free (such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which is free to play this weekend), or to receive them as a gift for a limited time. As announced by the company in these hours, Child of Light will be downloadable and installable on PC via Uplay for free, from March 24th at 1:00pm CET until March 28th at 1:00pm CET.

Those who download this amazing during that time RPG will be able to keep it in their library on UPlay forever. If you have not played Child of Light yet, it is worth taking advantage of this opportunity because it's a really great game, as you can read on our review.