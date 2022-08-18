Ubisoft is gathering hype for Skull and Bones in a new video

HQ

Ubisoft's pirate game Skull and Bones has been coming for way too long, and many of us had enough time to lose all hope. But it really does seem that the game is coming out on November 8th, 2022 as promised. Or at least now we have got a new video hyping up the game's different mechanics.

The video is called Ship's Log #1, and it focuses on weapons and armour, combat tactics and multiplayer. The video runs for two minutes, so it's not a super deep dive. But enough to gather hype, and that is all that matters at this point in time.

Skull and Bones is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Crossplay between PCs and consoles has been promised as well.

Skull and Bones will be the only thing that Ubisoft is presenting during Gamescom next week.