Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Ubisoft is currently giving away Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free

This is part of the ongoing Lunar New Years sale.

Gaming sales are taking place left, right, and center now in celebration of the Chinese New Year. Ubisoft is one of the publishers celebrating the Year of the Ox and has decided to fittingly offer Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free to its fans. To snag the game for free, you'll need to visit the following link and claim a copy before February 16.

We reviewed Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China when it launched in 2015 and described it as "a refreshing spin on the Assassin's Creed concept."

Alongside this free offer, there are also some big discounts on Ubisoft's website for some of its most popular games. At present, there's 33% off on Immortals Fenyx Rising, 17% off on Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and 50% off on The Division 2.

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

