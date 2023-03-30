Ubisoft is closing down many of its European branches

HQ

Ubisoft is enforcing a new business restructuring model across Europe, and as part of this move, the massive French games publisher has announced that it will be closing local branches in Italy, Poland, Spain, Holland, and the Nordics.

As reported on by Wire Service Canada, the decision comes as Ubisoft looks to reorganise "its European business subsidiaries to better prepare them for the future of our rapidly evolving industry with a more agile and efficient approach."

According to the report, this move will also see 60 individuals losing their jobs, as Ubisoft transitions instead to three regional hubs across the continent, with these being one for Northern Europe, Central Europe, and Southern Europe.

In terms of Ubisoft's development studios in countries affected by these closures, there has been no word as to how this change will affect them.