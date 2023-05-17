HQ

While there are a lot of questions surrounding Ubisoft's upcoming portfolio of games, as the French games titan has seemingly put a lot of its eggs into the mobile gaming basket, one thing we all are very, very aware of is that Ubisoft is all in on Assassin's Creed.

With Assassin's Creed Mirage supposedly coming later this year, and then Assassin's Creed Codename Red, Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, Assassin's Creed Codename Invictus, and the Infinity platform all being worked on right now, the future is full of assassin action.

But if by looking at all of this you still wasn't convinced that Ubisoft is committed to Assassin's Creed, the publisher has now also confirmed in a financial press release report that it is increasing the workforce assigned to the Assassin's Creed franchise by a whopping 40%, meaning the 2,000 or so developers already working on it are being reinforced with around 800 new additions.

This is quite a surprising development all the same, as recently Ubisoft laid off a ton of employees as part of cost-cutting measures.

There is still no word on when many of these future Assassin's Creed titles will arrive, although hopefully we'll know more following the Ubisoft Connect showcase that is being held in June.