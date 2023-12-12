Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft helps you to survive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Learn how to harvest, craft and more to succeed in Massive Entertainment's latest adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We have already published a meaty article about how you should get started in the recently released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but more information is of course always better and Ubisoft has now released a video they call Survival Guide, which pretty much explains what it is.

Here we are treated to roughly eight minutes of good advice with video to explain everything further. We think you should read both our guide and watch the video, and you won't do any rookie mistakes early on that makes things harder and more tedious than they have to be.

Here are the time slots if there is anything i particular you want to check out:

0:00 - 0:31 Intro
0:31 - 2:27 The Living World
2:28 - 5:32 Craft Like a Na'Vi
5:33 - 8:02 The Threat of the RDA

HQ
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Related texts

0
Avatar: Frontiers of PandoraScore

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Massive's take on James Cameron's sci-fi series is here, but does it tread new ground like we've come to expect from the developer or is it instead a Far Cry from its typical work.



Loading next content