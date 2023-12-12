Ubisoft helps you to survive Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

HQ

We have already published a meaty article about how you should get started in the recently released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but more information is of course always better and Ubisoft has now released a video they call Survival Guide, which pretty much explains what it is.

Here we are treated to roughly eight minutes of good advice with video to explain everything further. We think you should read both our guide and watch the video, and you won't do any rookie mistakes early on that makes things harder and more tedious than they have to be.

Here are the time slots if there is anything i particular you want to check out:

0:00 - 0:31 Intro

0:31 - 2:27 The Living World

2:28 - 5:32 Craft Like a Na'Vi

5:33 - 8:02 The Threat of the RDA