Ubisoft has started populating the Assassin's Creed Valhalla world with missing fish

Yesterday, we reported on the statement from Ubisoft Montreal that stated they acknowledged that Assassin's Creed Valhalla's title updates haven't been up to par, before revealing that the next title update would in fact land today, April 27. Well, that title update is now live in the game, following a pretty meaty update (16GB on Xbox Series), and has "addressed" a massive list of bugs and issues alongside adding a few additions to the game.

The highlights of the additions revolve around the new abilities, Cold Rage, Eye of the North, and Intense Rage, all of which allow Eivor to become an even more capable combatant by offering up the option to ignore hit interruptions during successive melee attacks, or by preventing flinching when using the bow.

But, aside from these, Ubisoft is also looking to add a few other interesting features to the game, including a variety of fish that was previously missing from the game. These range from small Halibut, to small Sturgeons, and even big Mackerels, so if you're a fan of grabbing a rod and heading to the local lake, then this update will probably be right up your street.

There are also a massive list of bug fixes and various other addressed issues, so if something is plaguing your experience of the game, be sure to check out the patch notes for title update 1.2.1 over here.