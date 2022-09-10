Ubisoft has shown off more of Skull and Bones

HQ

We're a few months away from Ubisoft launching its open-world multiplayer pirating game, Skull and Bones, and while we're still coming off the back of the dedicated Forward, the publisher has now dropped a ton of extra gameplay for the title.

In the gameplay, we get to see all about the game's world, learn about some of the design elements and choices, and even get some more pure gameplay. Take a look at all the footage below.

Skull and Bones launches on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on November 8.

