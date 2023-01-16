Ubisoft has shared 30 more minutes of Skull and Bones gameplay

HQ

It is unclear when Skull and Bones will arrive. After being recently delayed again (for the sixth time), the title is now expected to come sometime in the next fiscal year, which for anyone who's counting is between April 2023 and March 2024.

Regardless of this decision, Ubisoft intends to keep fans posted by showing off new batches of gameplay in the lead up to the still unannounced release date, and a recent showcase has done just this.

We've been given a glimpse at around 30 minutes of extra gameplay, taking us around the world and mainly exploring the lore and narrative. Needless to say, if you're someone who is still excited for this game, be sure to catch the latest batch of gameplay below to see how Ubisoft continues to shake things up.