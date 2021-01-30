LIVE

Watch Dogs: Legion

Ubisoft has rolled out update 3.0 for Watch Dogs: Legion on PC

The update is set to take around 10-15 GBs and has files for the upcoming Online mode.

Recently, Ubisoft released update 3.0 for the PC version of Watch Dogs: Legion. According to the developer, this patch takes 10-15 GB space and includes "various fixes and improvements" and now it is available for download. As to the console players, you'll have to wait a bit longer.

Ubisoft also mentioned that the patch has files that will be used for an upcoming closed technical test for the online mode, which was supposed to go online late last year but delayed to early 2021: "The focus of the tech test is on service stability and ensuring a smooth Online Mode launch as our dev team gathers data from a larger sample size of players."

But when exactly will the online mode launch? Unfortunately, the developer still can't give us a concrete date:

"We know you are very keen on learning about the exact launch date for the Online Mode of Watch Dogs: Legion and we will have more information coming to you soon."

It seems that all we can do is wait. Meanwhile, you can check the full patch notes here first.

Watch Dogs: Legion is on Xbox One, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and Stadia now.

Watch Dogs: Legion

