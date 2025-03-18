Ubisoft has lawyers ready to combat Assassin's Creed Shadows harassment

HQ

It is difficult to think of a game that has been nit-picked more heavily than Assassin's Creed Shadows in recent memory. From fans pointing out watermelons are out of season in certain parts of the game to forgetting that mythical creatures may appear as they have done in past games because this is a work of fiction, there has been a lot of online "debate" about the latest AC game.

Now, the release is upon us, and ahead of it, Ubisoft is preparing for a serious wave of harassment. According to French site BFMTV (via PCGamer), Ubisoft employees are being advised not to post on social media, and a team is in place to monitor and respond to targeted attacks.

"Unlike what we've had before, this is serious," one source told BFMTV. Ubisoft itself also told PCGamer that "our top priority is the safety of our employees, including online, which is why, as a standard practice across Ubisoft, we offer guidance on navigating social media, digital safety, and support for team members' well-being. We also share resources to help prevent and protect against online harassment, something our teams have unfortunately faced."

Legal measures are apparently in place, too, which shows just how divisive and toxic the gaming community can sometimes be. Assassin's Creed Shadows drew the ire of a certain group when it revealed Yasuke's inclusion in the game, and whether you think that is a bad thing or not, it doesn't warrant developers being harassed.