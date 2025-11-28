Ubisoft has gone all out with Assassin's Creed Shadows port to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

We've known for a while that Assassins's Creed Shadows was coming to Nintendo Switch 2 before Christmas. Now we know it's coming on December 2 (next Tuesday), and it's coming with a version that, in the words of the project's lead programmer at Ubisoft, Bruno, has been "one of the most difficult, but most rewarding challenges I've ever faced."

Now the developer has shared more details about this version in an extensive article on the official website, and among other things we get confirmation that AC Shadows on Switch 2 will feature DLSS, HDR in the Dock version and VRR enhanced for handheld mode. On the specifics side, there will be menu and map navigation taking advantage of the Switch 2 screen's touch functionality. It will also be a good way to move around and manage upgrades and decorations in the Hideout.

Finally, it has been confirmed that the launch version will include all content released to date for the game, except for the Claws of Awaji expansion, which will arrive (thank you, Nintendoeverything) in February 2026.

Considering the great job Ubisoft are doing with their Nintendo Switch 2 ports, such as Star Wars Outlaws, are you going to give Assassin's Creed Shadows a chance on Nintendo Switch 2?