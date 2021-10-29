Ubisoft has further delayed the Sands of Time remake

HQ

Just like the titular prince, we bet Ubisoft wishes it could turn back time and announce the Sands of Time remake at a later date. The remake of the PS2-era classic was originally slated to release this January, then it was pushed back to March 18, before being moved to an unconfirmed date within the 2021 - 2022 fiscal year. Now Ubisoft has detailed within a new financial report that the prince won't be making a return until some time between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Within a statement on Twitter, the development team said: "We want to take a moment to reassure you that development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still underway" and that "we're motivated and inspired by your feedback". The post continues: ""We will update you on our progress in the future and want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and patience."

Obviously, delays this year have been prevalent due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we have rarely seen any to this extent. If the remake does release in 2023, then it will arrive a full two years after the release date that it was initially given. Fingers crossed you waited before pre-ordering.

Thanks, Push Square.