Ubisoft has delisted its Quartz NFT announcement video after it amassed 95% dislikes

HQ

Very recently, Ubisoft published the announcement video for its non-fungible token project called Quartz, a platform that is designed to act as a way for players to earn, collect and play with a variety of digital assets.

Quartz is regarded as "the first platform for playable and energy-efficient NFTs in AAA games", and will be kicked off with a beta in the PC version of Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, allowing players to acquire "Digits", which serve as a "new way to experience cosmetic items", each of which have their own "engraved serial number" and remember past owners' names, making them unique.

Despite the trailer only dropping on Tuesday, December 7, it has already faced a monumental amount of backlash from the community, seeing it rack up a dislike: like ratio of 20:1 on YouTube. Due to this, Ubisoft has officially delisted the trailer, but you can still view it if you have the link (you can also see it below).

HQ

The beta for Ubisoft Quartz is set to begin later today, at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET, and will begin with three free drops hitting the game on December 9, 12 and 15. More are also expected to come in early 2022.