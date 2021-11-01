Cookies

The Division: Heartland

Ubisoft has delayed The Division: Heartland to the 2022-2023 fiscal year

The Sands of Time remake was also recently pushed back.

Ubisoft has silently revealed that its free-to-play shooter The Division: Heartland has been delayed until the 2022-2023 fiscal year. Originally, the mobile title was planned to launch between 2021 and 2022, but this date has been revised within the company's latest quarterly earnings report. Heartland isn't the only game to be delayed in this manor, as the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake has been moved to the same timeframe.

Heartland, if you are unaware, was first revealed this May. It is being developed by Red Storm Entertainment, who have worked on many other games set within the Tom Clancy universe. Some of the previous titles that they have worked on are Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon 2, Tom Clancy's The Division, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown.

Are you disappointed to hear of this delay?

The Division: Heartland

Thanks, IGN.

