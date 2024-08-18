Ubisoft has cut jobs in its U.S. offices

HQ

Ubisoft has announced that it has cut 45 jobs this week from its offices at Ubisoft San Francisco and from Red Storm Entertainment in Cary, North Carolina.

This comes after a game in the works at Red Storm titled Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, was axed earlier this year - at the time a spokesperson stated that staff would be shifted over to other projects such as Rainbow Six.

It's part of a continuing trend of cutbacks and job losses in the gaming industry as a whole, but also within the Assassin's Creed publisher. Whilst it's unclear how many members of each studio have been affected, a spokesperson for Ubisoft confirmed that affected employees are being given severance and career assistance by the publisher, but again the specific details of this support haven't been given.

Some of the team at Red Storm Entertainment's previous work includes the Far Cry franchise, and the team at Ubisoft San Francisco are responsible for games such as the Rocksmith franchise and South Park: The Fractured but Whole (thanks, IGN).