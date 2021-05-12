Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Far Cry 6

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Prince of Persia will launch before April 2022

The Division Heartland and Roller Champions will also release before that date.

It seems that Ubisoft has delayed more of its releases than most other publishers/developers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many of its major releases such as Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake were pushed out of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, but Ubisoft has just announced during an earnings call that these won't be delayed out of the next one.

In the earnings call, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, The Division Heartland, and Roller Champions would release by March 31, 2022. As mentioned, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and Sands of Time Remake have all been delayed this year and there is no exact release date as of present for them. At least we now have a rough window as to when we can expect them.

Far Cry 6

Thanks, VG247.

