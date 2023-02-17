Ubisoft has an 'improved version' of Skull and Bones

HQ

At this point, kicking Skull and Bones while it's down just feels sad. Initially announced all the way back in 2017, the game has faced so many delays that a lot of the people who once looked forward to the swashbuckling adventure are now just firmly of the belief it may never release.

However, it seems Ubisoft still has some flicker of hope for the game. In a recent quarterly financial call (thanks, PC Gamer), someone questioned Ubisoft on how many copies Skull and Bones would need to make to turn a profit after such a long period of development. They also mentioned the lacklustre early impressions from playtesters.

Chief financial officer at Ubisoft Frederick Duguet denied the idea people weren't happy with the game, saying "we've been very happy with the playtest that we've seen in early January, so we have a very strong improved version to show to players that they haven't seen yet."

While this does sound like a school kid protesting that their imaginary girlfriend is real and she just goes to a different school, there is a slight chance that Ubisoft does have something up its sleeve for Skull and Bones. But, it does seem unlikely the pirating game will be able to dig itself out of the hole it has made over the years of delays.