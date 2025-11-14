Ubisoft halts stock trading after earnings report delay to "limit unnecesary speculation"

HQ

Just minutes before Ubisoft was expected to unveil the financial results of the first half of the 2025/26 fiscal year, the document's release was delayed, and even trading of Ubisoft stock was halted until the results came out. While this led to wild speculation in its own right, according to Ubisoft's chief financial officer Frederick Duguet the pause on trading was to limit it.

In an internal email provided to Insider Gaming, we get a more in-depth explanation of what happened. "I wanted to let you know that we are taking extra time to finalize the closing of the semester, and as a result we will publish our first-half earnings results in the coming days instead of tonight," Duguet's message reads.

"Due to legal regulations, we cannot share more information with you at this time. To limit unnecessary speculation and market volatility during this short delay, we have asked Euronext to suspend the trading of our stock until the results are announced. We know this is likely to raise questions and drive media coverage. I encourage you all to listen to the conference call - which will be available via the Investor section of our site — just after the results are released so that you have a more detailed view of our earnings."

We'll have to see how Ubisoft's financials are looking in the coming days, but right now things still seem uncertain at the Assassin's Creed creator. Even if stock trading was halted to prevent speculation, people are still wondering what's going on behind the curtain.