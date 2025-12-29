Ubisoft hacking reportedly "blown way out of proportion"

HQ

Over the weekend, reports of Ubisoft being hacked were circulating online. Now, it seems despite claims that around 900GB of data was compromised from the Assassin's Creed and Far Cry publisher, Ubisoft has a tight lid on its security at the time of writing.

This comes from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, who spoke with several sources inside Ubisoft who claimed that the hack had been "blown way out of proportion" and that the group claiming they'd stolen 900GB of data just wanted "clout" from headlines. Ubisoft is aware of data breaches made earlier in the year, which led to leaks around certain unreleased projects.

One of the groups claiming to have taken user data has already said that this was a false claim, and it's believed that this is the case for the majority of the hackers trying to say they breached Ubisoft. As the company is currently on holiday break, we've yet to hear word from Ubisoft itself, but will hopefully get an official response in time.