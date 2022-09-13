Ubisoft games will be more expensive moving forward

HQ

Shortly after both PlayStation and Take-Two confirmed their PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series games would cost more than the last generation, the folks over at Ubisoft proudly said their games wouldn't raise the price tag. It's very important to note they specified at the launch of this new generation because things are about to change.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot reveals in an interview with Stephen Totilo from Axios that the publisher's upcoming AAA (that basically means big anticipated titles, if you didn't know) games will cost 70 dollars on PS5 and Xbox Series from Skull and Bones' launch and moving forward.

Considering we're told Assassin's Creed Mirage will be a smaller experience than the series' latest entries it probably won't get the higher price tag, but games like Assassin's Creed Codename Red and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora most definitely will.