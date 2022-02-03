Ubisoft: "gamers don't get" NFTs

HQ

It's no secret that Ubisoft's NFT platform, Quartz, has been met with a backlash after its announcement and launch. The French developer has seen concern and criticism from fans and industry analysts alike, who are becoming increasingly sceptical and concerned about how NFTs are growing and becoming more commonplace in video games.

To touch on this matter, vice president of Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab, Nicolas Pouard, spoke with Finder, where he explains that NFTs are not a concern and that in time the opinion of them will likely change.

"I think gamers don't get what a digital secondary market can bring to them. For now, because of the current situation and context of NFTs, gamers really believe it's first destroying the planet, and second just a tool for speculation. But what we [at Ubisoft] are seeing first is the end game. The end game is about giving players the opportunity to resell their items once they're finished with them or they're finished playing the game itself. So, it's really, for them. It's really beneficial. But they don't get it for now."

