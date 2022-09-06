Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ubisoft Forward 2022: Schedule, program and games to be featured

We already know the full schedule for the September 10th broadcast, where we will learn about the future of Assassin's Creed.

Ubisoft's own event, called Ubisoft Forward, is coming soon. On the evening of Saturday, September 10 (starting at 19:35 BST / 20:35 with the pre-show, and at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST with the start of the official broadcast) we will have news about the titles already on the market of the French company, and also about those that are yet to come. All eyes are on the Assassin's Creed series following last week's announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, the new single-player title that looks like a return to the series' beginnings. But there's more to come.

Before the show starts there will be announcements about titles already on the market, such as For Honor, Brawhalla, The Crew 2 and Anno 1800: New seasons, content, characters will be what we will see here ahead of the main course.

The future of Assassin's Creed goes through Infinity, an MMO that has been talked about for a while now, and this may be the time to present it to the world. Nor can we leave out another important Ubisoft release this year, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20. A couple of weeks later (November 8) comes Skull & Bones, the multiplayer pirate title inspired by the ship management of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. It will also have its place in the live stream.

Ubisoft Forward will be available on YouTube and Twitch channels with subtitles in several languages. Among users who want to watch it on the Amazon platform there will also be special Drops of their games depending on the viewing time you dedicate to the event, and we leave them below in case they are of your interest.


  • Watch for 15 minutes to earn the Skull Logo Emblem in Skull and Bones

  • Watch for 30 minutes to earn the Explosive Detail Charm in Rainbow Six Siege

  • Watch for 45 minutes to earn the RC22 Original Cosmetic in Roller Champions

  • Watch for 60 minutes to earn the Sphinx Tattoo Set in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

