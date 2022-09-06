Ubisoft Forward 2022: Schedule, program and games to be featured

HQ

Ubisoft's own event, called Ubisoft Forward, is coming soon. On the evening of Saturday, September 10 (starting at 19:35 BST / 20:35 with the pre-show, and at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST with the start of the official broadcast) we will have news about the titles already on the market of the French company, and also about those that are yet to come. All eyes are on the Assassin's Creed series following last week's announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage, the new single-player title that looks like a return to the series' beginnings. But there's more to come.

Before the show starts there will be announcements about titles already on the market, such as For Honor, Brawhalla, The Crew 2 and Anno 1800: New seasons, content, characters will be what we will see here ahead of the main course.

The future of Assassin's Creed goes through Infinity, an MMO that has been talked about for a while now, and this may be the time to present it to the world. Nor can we leave out another important Ubisoft release this year, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 20. A couple of weeks later (November 8) comes Skull & Bones, the multiplayer pirate title inspired by the ship management of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. It will also have its place in the live stream.

Ubisoft Forward will be available on YouTube and Twitch channels with subtitles in several languages. Among users who want to watch it on the Amazon platform there will also be special Drops of their games depending on the viewing time you dedicate to the event, and we leave them below in case they are of your interest.