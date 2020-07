You're watching Advertisements

We've been biting our collective tongue all week but now that Ubisoft has spilt the beans we're able to share with you our first impressions of Hyper Scape, the publisher's new battle royale shooter.

In our first preview you'll find more trailers, screenshots, and impressions, but what you won't find is the following dev diary trailer, with thoughts from the developers themselves on how the sci-fi shooter came to be. Check it out.