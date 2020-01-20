Ubisoft files lawsuit against Rainbow Six: Siege DDoS attackers

DDoS attacks (distributed denial-of-service) are unfortunately not uncommon in the world of online gaming, and now Polygon reports that Ubisoft has filed a new lawsuit against the owners of an elleged DDoS attack site.

This targets various individuals worldwide, all of which the suit claims are part of the SNG.ONE site, selling subscriptions for access to the server, and Rainbow Six: Siege was the affected game.

"Indeed, Defendants have gone out of their way to taunt and attempt to embarrass Ubisoft for the damage its services have caused to [Rainbow Six Siege]," lawyers write, adding another claim that they made a fake notice that "falsely claimed" Microsoft and Ubisoft had taken control of the site.

The suit wants the site shut down alongside fees and damages. What else can be done to fight DDoS attacks?

