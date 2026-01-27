Ubisoft facing potential "massive exodus of talent"

HQ

Recently, Ubisoft revealed that they are canceling six projects, delaying seven, and conducting one or more extensive rounds of layoffs as they restructure around these so-called "creative houses." This is problematic in itself for a publisher that needs successful releases right now, but there are signs they face a bigger issue - retaining key talent.

Tom Henderson has been monitoring Ubisoft's internal communication channels, which previously maintained a sort of polite restraint, but have recently been flooded with negative comments about management.

In fact, Henderson says that the dissatisfaction is so great that Ubisoft is facing "a massive exodus of talent":

"Following the announcement of Ubisoft's restructuring and third round of cost-cutting measures, Ubisoft's internal communication channels are full of employees shaming upper management and asking for change. It's quite something seeing people very openly criticising a company they work for to such an extent, but after years of struggle, it's not surprising. Some employee's tell me that this was the final nail in the coffin for them, and that they will be seeking employment elsewhere, and others have decided to fast-track their already existing contingency plans in case they were laid off. More have taken to LinkedIn to publically announce they are now looking for work, despite still having a job at the company. Ubisoft is going to experience a massive exodus of talent, even without the impending layoffs."

Exactly how Ubisoft will get through this, especially without major releases in the near-future, is unknown.