Ubisoft faces class action for sharing user data with Meta

HQ

Ubisoft faces a class action about the sharing of personal information of Ubisoft Store and Ubisoft+ users with Meta.

As reported by Bloomberg Law and spotted by VGC, The complaint claims users who buy games or subscribe to Ubisoft+ through the Ubisoft Store are not warned by Ubisoft that their personal identifiable information (PII) is being send to Meta through Pixel.

Pixel is a piece of code that websites can use to measure the effectiveness of advertising. It tracks the user activity on the website, like what kind of games they are buying or searching, and shares that information to Meta.

This is in violation of Video Privacy Protection Act, which was introduced in 1988 to protect the purchase history of users of video rental stores. In 2013 it was amended to allow sites to share these data with user consent.

But according to the class action, Ubisoft doesn't ask consent: "Defendant does not disclose on the website that PII users' personally identifying information would be captured by the Meta Platforms, Inc tracking Pixel utilised by defendant, and then transferred to Meta, thereby exposing the subscribers' PII to any person of ordinary technical skill who received that data".

The class action lawsuit seeks for financial compensation for everyone affected and a court order instructing Ubisoft to remove Pixel from its website or get consent from users.