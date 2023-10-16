Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Ubisoft executive says physical media isn't going away

Senior Vice President Chris Early thinks the market for physical games is slowing, but that it won't die out entirely.

Ubisoft's Senior Vice President Chris Early has weighed in on the apparent death of physical games, claiming that they might not be the norm now, but they aren't going away anytime soon.

"There's a collector edition market," Early says in a blog post. "There's the aspect of gifting physical items and allowing access for people to be able to easily purchase a game in a store and gift them to their friends or family. Some people will always want to own the physical disk. I just don't think it's going away. Do I think physical sales might get lower over time? Sure, but will it ever completely go away? I don't think so."

Recently, we've seen that US store Best Buy will no longer be selling physical media, which seemed to be a big nail in the coffin for physical games.

Do you still buy your games as physical discs? Or are you all-in on digital media?

