Ubisoft Employees to Strike Later this Month

This month has been a bit of a rocky one for Ubisoft. The company reported that it was struggling somewhat, and had cancelled three unannounced projects behind the scenes. The CEO of Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot, put a lot of the responsibility on the company's staff, saying the ball was in their court to sort it all out.

This may not have been the best thing to say following the company admitting that it wasn't doing so well, as a lot of employees have taken offence to the blame being shifted on them, and are preparing to strike on the 27th of January.

Staff in the Ubisoft Paris studio are going to stage a walk out on the 27th, with those backed by a union demanding changes to their working environment. Some of these changes include a 10% increase in all salaries, the implementation of a four-day working week, and more transparency.

These aren't minor requests, and it seems they've been caused by more than just Guillemot's comments, as a lot of employees have reported dissatisfaction at Ubisoft for years now. We'll have to wait and see what comes of this industrial action.

