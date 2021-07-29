Ubisoft employees stand in solidarity with Activision Blizzard workers

Yesterday, Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout to protest the allegations against the company's leadership. The decision to do so came after a lawsuit from the State of California found that the publisher displayed a "frat boy culture" that discriminated and harassed women and marginalised genders. Following the fallout of this, hundreds of members of Ubisoft, another massive games publisher, have released a letter where they express their support of the Activision Blizzard employees, and demand change in the industry.

Reported on by Axios, the letter from the Ubisoft employees states, "We believe you, we stand with you and support you". It also goes one step further by demanding accountability and change in the industry.

"It should no longer be a surprise to anyone: employees, executives, journalists, or fans that these heinous acts are going on. It is time to stop being shocked. We must demand real steps be taken to prevent them. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions."

In the report, it is mentioned that the letter includes signatures from 32 of Ubisoft's studios around the world, and that it is to be sent to company CEO Yves Guillemot and other members of management.

The letter also directly comments on how the company handled past accounts of misconduct, stating, "We have stood by and watched as you fired only the most public offenders. You let the rest either resign or worse, promoted them, moved them from studio to studio, team to team, giving them second chance after second chance with no repercussions."

As part of this, Ubisoft workers have issued a proposal that top publishers and developers collaborate to create a new "set of rules and processes for handling reports of these offences", even calling for a "seat at the table" as employees look to move forward in light of these events.

Thanks, Axios.