Ubisoft, EA, and Warner Bros. Games veterans form new studio Raccoon Logic

A group of veteran developers from Ubisoft, EA, and Warner Bros. Games are launching a new studio in Montreal, Quebec. Set to be called Raccoon Logic, the team largely consists of former names from Typhoon Studios, the developer behind Journey to the Savage Planet.

To ensure the developer gets off the ground, it has already secured investment from Tencent, to assist in its goal of building a team to deliver a "as-of-yet unannounced debut project".

But that's not all that the studio has planned, as Raccoon Logic has also acquired the rights to Journey to the Savage Planet to bring the IP back into the hands of a bunch of its original creators.

As for the five person team tagged as the co-founders of Raccoon Logic, they include previous co-founders of Typhoon Studios, Alex Hutchinson and Reid Schneider, who will be taking up the roles of creative director and studio head. Then on top of this, Yannick Simard will also be the CTO of the studio, Erick Bilodeau will be the art director, and Marc-Antoine Lussier is set to be the technical design director.

"We're excited to be back in the indie space, making the games we truly believe in with an amazing new team," said Alex Hutchinson, creative director at Raccoon Logic. "The early investment from Tencent is a huge boost, meaning we can do significant work on our own before we start talking to publishers. We love systemic games, games with a sense of humor and a big heart, and games with strong flavours that get reactions from players. We're going to keep pushing on those ideas and we'll have something to show soon!"

We're told that more announcements regarding Raccoon Logic's debut projects will be coming "in the months ahead."