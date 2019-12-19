Ubisoft donates £60,000 to Alzheimer's Research UK

Last month we found out that Just Dance is helping to raise money for Alzheimer's research, and now Ubisoft has revealed that they've doubled the initial fundraising target, donating £60,000 to Alzheimer's Research UK.

The initial £30,000 target was hit within a week of the campaign going live, with Ubisoft pledging to donate £1 for every time a video was shared online and every time the #JustDanceMemories was used.

"I'm so honoured to have been a part of this campaign with Ubisoft and Alzheimer's Research UK, especially as dance means so much to my mam. I'm ecstatic that it's raised so much for dementia research. The campaign has also given my family a huge boost when we needed it most. I'd like to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has shown their support. We will put an end to dementia," said Alzheimer's Research UK supporter, Lynne Wadsworth, who appeared the campaign video with her mother Anne.

"We have been thrilled to see so many people get involved with the Just Dance Memories campaign, and are so grateful to everyone that participated. The support has been fantastic, and the funds raised will go to such an important cause," adds Mark Slaughter, Marketing Director at Ubisoft UK.

Did you get involved?

You watching Advertisements