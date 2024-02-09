Ubisoft "disappointed" by Assassin's Creed Nexus VR sales numbers

HQ

VR gamers often complain that there are too few big games released, but unfortunately, when they do come - they don't sell very well. And an example of this is Assassin's Creed Nexus VR, which was released in November 2023.

During Ubisoft's quarterly report yesterday, CEO Yves Guillemot revealed that it sold passably at best and that the company was "a bit disappointed". As a result, Ubisoft will not be expanding its VR efforts going forward, which means we likely won't see many more similar games from the French publisher.

Do you think it's good that they're putting their resources into conventional games instead, or should they be focusing more on VR?