Ubisoft cuts 33 jobs at its Toronto studio

HQ

Ubisoft has decided to cut 33 jobs from its Toronto studio. The developer, which is currently working on the Splinter Cell remake, recently stepped up to help with production of the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, and debuted Far Cry 5 and 6, and Watch Dogs Legion over the last few years, will be losing employees as part of what Ubisoft regards as a "targeted realignment" process.

In a statement provided to PC Gamer, Ubisoft specifically said: "Ubisoft Toronto has decided to conduct a targeted realignment to ensure it can deliver on its ambitious roadmap. Unfortunately, this will impact the roles of 33 team members who will be leaving Ubisoft. We are committed to providing comprehensive support to them, including severance and career assistance, to help through this transition."

It's unclear how this will affect development on the studio's future projects, but it does further paint a grim picture of the state of the video game industry in 2024, which surpassed 2023's total layoffs a few weeks ago.