Ubisoft consider going digital instead of E3 press briefing

After the ESA announced that E3 2020 had been cancelled due to the continued spread of coronavirus, many wondered how the gaming community without its annual fix of June-based announcements, especially considering we were likely to get a good look at Xbox Series X.

The good news is that most of the companies involved have begun looking for alternative ways of hosting their press conferences, with Microsoft already announcing that it will hold a digital event.

Similarly, Ubisoft is also thinking about opting for a digital conference wherein it could reveal all the projects initially planned for reveal at E3. The company wrote as much over on Twitter a few hours ago, inviting players to wait for more details.

Live streams or digital events could be an excellent alternative, much like Nintendo has already shown in the past with their Direct broadcasts, so there's a good chance that we'll still get a bunch of big reveals this summer, even with the cancellation of E3 2020.