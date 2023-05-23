Ubisoft confirms their Gamescom participation

HQ

While E3 has been struggling for years, Gamescom does not seem to suffer from the same problems and has enjoyed record breaking numbers of visitors and even managed to pull off a good digital solution during the pandemic.

This years Gamescom seems to be on track to become something really special as several major companies has confirmed their participation already, one of them being Nintendo that hasn't been a partner to the event since 2018. Now another really big company can be checked of the list, as Ubisoft just tweeted "See you at @Gamescom!" and confirmed they'll be there.

Gamescom takes place in Cologne (Germany) 23-27 August, and the event is open to the public, so make sure to get your tickets for what most certainly will be something truly epic.