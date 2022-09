HQ

Following a bunch of previous leaks and reports that revealed information on Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft has now decided to confirm the existence of the title and reveal that it will be the next Assassin's Creed title.

As stated in a tweet, the games company has even provided some artwork of the game, and reminded interested fans to check out the Ubisoft Forward at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST on September 10 to learn more about what it will offer.