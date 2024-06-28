Ubisoft confirms that Star Wars Outlaws will not include microtransactions at launch

HQ

With the dust settled about the controversy regarding Star Wars Outlaws and the Jabba the Hutt mission(s), and with players aware that they will be able to spend a bit more pre, at, or post-launch to get access to DLC and season pass content, we wanted to know if the game would be also open to any sort of micro-payments for smaller items, such as cosmetics or customisable parts. So we asked Ubisoft directly.

"At launch, Star Wars Outlaws will allow players to purchase the season pass and the Ultimate Bundle separately if they did not purchase the Ultimate Edition", a Ubisoft rep has confirmed to Gamereactor. "There will be no other in-game purchases at this time."

While "at this time" opens the door for potential MTX further down the line, it seems like this type of content hasn't been considered for Kay & Nix's adventure come August 30. In other words, your spent credits will do fine for the customisation options available.

