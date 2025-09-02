Ubisoft confirms that a new Rayman is in development

HQ

An old platform icon turned 30 on September 1: Rayman. He made his debut on the first PlayStation exactly 30 years ago, and has since offered his own unique twist on platform action, with lots of highlights.

The last few years have been tougher for Ubisoft's old mascot, but luckily we've been hearing more and more talk about something new in the works, and as recently as May, there were reports that a comeback was in development. This has now been confirmed by brand producer Loic Gounon in a short Instagram video created to celebrate Rayman's 30th anniversary.

He says, among other things, that "a very talented team at Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are currently working together on the future of Rayman," but also adds that while the game is in good hands, we shouldn't "expect news from" them too soon.

And so now we know. Rayman is on his way back, even if it will take a year or three.