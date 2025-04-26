English
The Crew 2

Ubisoft confirms offline mode for The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest is in development

A test-drive of the feature is set to take place on the 30th of April.

Last year, The Crew was shut down to the great sorrow and frustration of many, sparking massive protests from fans and reigniting the debate about who actually owns a purchased game. A lot of players felt robbed and ended up launching a lawsuit against Ubisoft, who to this day insists that players don't actually own their games.

However, in September last year, Ubisoft promised to add offline modes to both The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest — and then basically went radio silent on the whole thing... until yesterday. In a new video, Ubisoft finally confirmed they're working on offline modes for these titles, and that a select number of players will get the chance to test-drive the feature on April 30 before it officially launches.

The test phase will be PC-only at first, but once it's ready for prime time, it'll roll out on all platforms. The offline mode for The Crew 2 is supposed to drop before the end of the year, while The Crew Motorfest will take a bit longer. Either way, it actually looks like Ubisoft plans to stick to their promise for once.

Are you hyped for offline mode?

https://x.com/TheCrewGame/status/1915435857294594241

The Crew 2

