Ubisoft confirms Gods and Monsters name change

Gods and Monsters was announced at E3 last year and basically just vanished. The next time we heard anything it was severely delayed. Since then, we haven't really heard much either - until signs showed that it had a name change earlier this week.

And now Ubisoft has confirmed this in a new blog post about the upcoming digital Ubisoft Forward event on September 10:

"...you can see what's in store for games like Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, and Rainbow Six Siege, , as well as a much-anticipated update on our new IP, Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters, and more yet-to-be-revealed surprises."

And there we have it. It will be interesting to see what the developers have done to the project as we haven't seen it for more than a year.