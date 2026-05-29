Ubisoft confirms Gamescom 2026 attendance

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Gamescom is the biggest video game convention across the entire globe these days, as the consistently record-breaking hundreds of thousands of visitors and the similarly ever-increasing thousands and thousands of exhibitors make the German convention the place to be for all things gaming when it occurs annually in late August.

With the 2026 event happening between August 26-30 at the mega Koelnmesse in Cologne, we're starting to see a few major companies confirming their presence at Gamescom this year, with Nintendo recently and now Ubisoft joining the fray too.

Granted, Ubisoft is almost always at Gamescom, meaning this news is hardly surprising in the same way that Nintendo being present is due to the company's spotty appearance at the convention.

As for what Ubisoft will be showing off at Gamescom this year, since Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced will have already launched, there isn't a great deal that the developer has announced and that seems close. Will we get to see more from The Division 3, Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, the Splinter Cell Remake, Beyond Good and Evil 2, or will it focus on smaller-scale projects like the Early Access title Morbid Metal. Or will there be new surprises...?

With this news in mind, will you be heading to Gamescom this year and what do you expect Ubisoft will be showing off?